Chorbagan stampede: HC directs probe panel to be headed by retired judge

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 20 October, directed the West Bengal government to set up a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the court to investigate the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on 17 October. The devastating incident, which occurred on Saptami—the first day of the major festival—claimed 19 lives and left dozens injured in a crush amid overwhelming crowds at the popular venue. Eyewitnesses described panic and chaos as the massive gathering suddenly surged forward, triggering the stampede.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, emphasised that in line with Supreme Court directives, a sitting judge cannot preside over the inquiry. Instead, the commission must be led by a retired high court judge to ensure impartiality and avoid conflicts of interest. This decision comes amid rising calls from civil society and families of victims for a transparent and thorough probe to identify lapses in crowd management and emergency response.

Signalling the urgency and seriousness of the need to address the incident, the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a local lawyer demanding a swift and transparent investigation into the stampede, in a special sitting on Navami, one of the key days of Durga Puja.

The state government, under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, had earlier sought to appoint a sitting high court judge to head a special investigation team (SIT). However, the court rejected this move, underscoring the need for an independent and credible probe, free from any perception of political influence.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage across West Bengal and beyond, with widespread criticism targeting local authorities over inadequate safety protocols and poor crowd control measures. Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have accused the Adhikari-led government of negligence and politicising the aftermath of the disaster. The incident has intensified tensions in an already charged political atmosphere, highlighting the volatile intersection of culture, governance, and public safety.

As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the spotlight remains sharply focused on delivering justice and preventing such tragedies in future celebrations.