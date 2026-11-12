Christian groups oppose FCRA Bill while RSS-linked bodies back proposed law
Christian organisations warn that the legislation could undermine religious independence and disrupt welfare services
Christian organisations demand withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns over religious freedom.
RSS-linked organisations support the proposed legislation, calling it necessary to regulate foreign funding.
The government says the Bill aims to improve transparency and prevent misuse of overseas contributions.
Christian organisations warn that the legislation could undermine religious independence and disrupt welfare services, while RSS-linked groups say regulating foreign funding is necessary.
New Delhi: Christian organisations on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that its provisions could undermine their religious independence and disrupt services for marginalised communities. RSS-linked organisations, however, supported the proposed legislation, describing it as a necessary step towards regulating foreign funding.
The two groups presented their views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Bill at the Parliament House complex, sources familiar with the proceedings told PTI.
The Christian groups strongly opposed the proposed amendments, claiming that their enactment would severely affect the community's religious independence and prevent organisations from providing services to vulnerable sections of society.
They argued that the legislation could restrict legitimate activities carried out by Christian organisations, including welfare services for marginalised communities.
The RSS-linked organisations, in contrast, welcomed the Bill and said foreign contributions needed to be regulated. They described the proposed amendments as an appropriate step by the government.
Among the organisations that presented their views before the committee were the Apostles Methodist Church, National Council of Churches in India, Evangelical Church of India, Jesus Redeems, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad and Rashtriya Sewa Bharati.
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 25 March and referred to the JPC on 12 August following sustained demands from opposition parties, which had raised objections to several of its provisions.
Opposition parties have alleged that the proposed amendments could target minorities by restricting legitimate foreign funding received by Christian non-governmental organisations and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions.
The government has rejected these allegations, maintaining that the legislation is not religion-specific and is intended to regulate foreign contributions and ensure their proper utilisation.
While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said it aimed to enhance transparency and ensure the proper use of funds received from abroad.
Responding to opposition criticism that the legislation was dangerous, Rai had said it would be dangerous for those involved in forced religious conversions using foreign contributions and individuals misusing overseas funding for personal gain.