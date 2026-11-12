Christian groups oppose FCRA Bill while RSS-linked bodies back proposed law

Christian organisations demand withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns over religious freedom.

RSS-linked organisations support the proposed legislation, calling it necessary to regulate foreign funding.

The government says the Bill aims to improve transparency and prevent misuse of overseas contributions.

Christian organisations warn that the legislation could undermine religious independence and disrupt welfare services, while RSS-linked groups say regulating foreign funding is necessary.

New Delhi: Christian organisations on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that its provisions could undermine their religious independence and disrupt services for marginalised communities. RSS-linked organisations, however, supported the proposed legislation, describing it as a necessary step towards regulating foreign funding.

The two groups presented their views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Bill at the Parliament House complex, sources familiar with the proceedings told PTI.

The Christian groups strongly opposed the proposed amendments, claiming that their enactment would severely affect the community's religious independence and prevent organisations from providing services to vulnerable sections of society.

They argued that the legislation could restrict legitimate activities carried out by Christian organisations, including welfare services for marginalised communities.

The RSS-linked organisations, in contrast, welcomed the Bill and said foreign contributions needed to be regulated. They described the proposed amendments as an appropriate step by the government.