CJI Chandrachud administers oath to 2 new judges, SC strength rises to 32

The names were cleared by the Centre within a period of one week after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, on July 5 recommended appointments of Telangana High Court's Chief Justice Bhuyan and his Kerala counterpart, Chief Justice Bhatti as the apex court judges.

With the swearing in of the two judges, the total number of judges at the apex court has now increased to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the Hon'ble President, after consultation with the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following 02 Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," tweeted Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday.