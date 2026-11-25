The awards were established in memory of Shashi Prabha Singh, the mother of senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh. The initiative recognises young women for their contributions to litigation and offers financial assistance to help them develop their legal careers.

Monika Dhiman received the Nyaya Prabha Ratna award, while Huma Anjum and Priyanshi Kumari jointly received the Nyaya Prabha Gaurav award. Kavana Rao received the Nyaya Prabha Samman.

Vikas Singh said he had spent more than three years developing the memorial initiative. He said his mother’s commitment to honesty, compassion and service continued to guide him and that supporting and mentoring young lawyers was a way to carry those values forward.

Kapil Dev opens memorial cricket tournament

The awards were presented alongside a memorial cricket tournament that brought together judges, advocates and journalists. Kapil Dev, who captained India to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, opened the tournament as guest of honour and joined the Chief Justice in felicitating the recipients.

The CJI XI took on the Supreme Court Media XI in a match featuring judges from the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Justice Saurabh Banerjee was named player of the match and best batter, while Sumit and Shashwat of the Media XI received the best bowler and best fielder awards respectively. Former Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai attended the closing ceremony alongside Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath.

With PTI inputs