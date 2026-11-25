CJI urges senior advocates to ensure at least one in three juniors is a woman
CJI urges more appointments of women as panel lawyers while honouring four young litigators at a memorial awards ceremony in New Delhi
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant urged senior advocates to ensure that at least one in three junior lawyers in their chambers is a woman
He called for more women to be appointed as panel lawyers to improve representation at the Bar
The inaugural Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Awards recognised four women advocates and aim to support their careers in litigation through financial assistance
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday urged senior advocates to make women at least a third of the junior lawyers in their chambers, calling for more equitable access to opportunities in the legal profession.
Speaking at the inaugural Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Awards at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, the Chief Justice also called for more women to be appointed as panel lawyers to widen their participation at the Bar.
The awards were established in memory of Shashi Prabha Singh, the mother of senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh. The initiative recognises young women for their contributions to litigation and offers financial assistance to help them develop their legal careers.
Monika Dhiman received the Nyaya Prabha Ratna award, while Huma Anjum and Priyanshi Kumari jointly received the Nyaya Prabha Gaurav award. Kavana Rao received the Nyaya Prabha Samman.
Vikas Singh said he had spent more than three years developing the memorial initiative. He said his mother’s commitment to honesty, compassion and service continued to guide him and that supporting and mentoring young lawyers was a way to carry those values forward.
Kapil Dev opens memorial cricket tournament
The awards were presented alongside a memorial cricket tournament that brought together judges, advocates and journalists. Kapil Dev, who captained India to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, opened the tournament as guest of honour and joined the Chief Justice in felicitating the recipients.
The CJI XI took on the Supreme Court Media XI in a match featuring judges from the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Justice Saurabh Banerjee was named player of the match and best batter, while Sumit and Shashwat of the Media XI received the best bowler and best fielder awards respectively. Former Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai attended the closing ceremony alongside Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath.
With PTI inputs