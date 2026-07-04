CJP urges PM Modi to end ‘silence’ over protest as Wangchuk's fast enters 7th day
Open letter alleges repeated examination paper leaks, student suicides and police excesses; calls for accountability and dialogue
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday released an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to break what it described as his "resounding silence" over the party's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable over alleged examination paper leaks and student suicides.
The two-page letter, titled A Question of Humanity: How Long Will You Ignore Jantar Mantar?, said the protest had entered its 15th day, while climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was on the seventh day of his indefinite hunger strike.
Signed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Vaishnavi Gaur, Aafreen Nawaz, Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vijeta Dahiya, the letter questioned why the prime minister had not responded to the agitation, which began on 20 June.
"We have been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar for the past 15 days, and today marks the seventh day of educationist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. How long will your government choose to ignore our voices, sir?" the letter said.
The CJP argued that a hunger strike in a democratic society was intended to exert moral pressure on those in authority and said Wangchuk's fast should have prompted a response from the government.
"Yet, you have not spoken a single word," the letter said.
The organisation said the protest was launched against repeated examination paper leaks, the education minister's refusal to accept what it described as "moral responsibility" and resign, and the government's alleged failure to provide justice and support to the families of students who died by suicide.
"We are sitting here because your government has repeatedly failed to stop exam paper leaks that have shattered the faith and future of crores of young Indians," it said.
The CJP claimed that the number of student suicides linked to examination-related issues had increased from 11 before the protest began to 29, though it did not provide supporting evidence for the figure.
The letter further alleged that instead of engaging with the protesters, senior members of the ruling establishment had sought to discredit the movement.
"Instead of an empathetic dialogue, your minister Dharmendra Pradhan has labeled us terrorists, and your party president has called us names, threatening that the youth of India will be 'taught a lesson' for daring to raise our voices against this broken, corrupt system and these preventable deaths," it said.
Accusing the prime minister of maintaining a "resounding silence", the CJP alleged that the Centre had responded to peaceful protesters with contempt rather than dialogue.
The organisation also alleged that Delhi Police personnel assaulted students at the protest site and threw books onto muddy roads. It demanded the immediate suspension of two police officers, alleging that books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been desecrated during the incident.
According to the letter, the alleged police action reflected a "disdain for knowledge itself" and raised questions over why students protesting for education reforms were not permitted to maintain a small library at the protest site.
The CJP urged the prime minister to engage with the protesters and "hold your minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable".
There was no immediate response from the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Education Ministry or Delhi Police to the allegations made in the letter.
The protest, which began on 20 June over alleged irregularities in several competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, has received support from a number of Opposition leaders, activists and members of civil society.