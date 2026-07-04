CJP urges PM Modi to end ‘silence’ over protest as Wangchuk's fast enters 7th day

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday released an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to break what it described as his "resounding silence" over the party's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable over alleged examination paper leaks and student suicides.

The two-page letter, titled A Question of Humanity: How Long Will You Ignore Jantar Mantar?, said the protest had entered its 15th day, while climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was on the seventh day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Signed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Vaishnavi Gaur, Aafreen Nawaz, Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vijeta Dahiya, the letter questioned why the prime minister had not responded to the agitation, which began on 20 June.

"We have been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar for the past 15 days, and today marks the seventh day of educationist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. How long will your government choose to ignore our voices, sir?" the letter said.

The CJP argued that a hunger strike in a democratic society was intended to exert moral pressure on those in authority and said Wangchuk's fast should have prompted a response from the government.

"Yet, you have not spoken a single word," the letter said.

The organisation said the protest was launched against repeated examination paper leaks, the education minister's refusal to accept what it described as "moral responsibility" and resign, and the government's alleged failure to provide justice and support to the families of students who died by suicide.

"We are sitting here because your government has repeatedly failed to stop exam paper leaks that have shattered the faith and future of crores of young Indians," it said.