Clashes reported across Manipur as protests over bombing intensify

Over 21 people have been arrested following violent unrest during protest rallies in Manipur, police said. The disturbances began on 18 April in Imphal West district, where demonstrators had gathered for a torchlight march in response to a recent bomb attack that killed two children.

According to police, the protest escalated into clashes, with participants allegedly throwing stones, petrol bombs and other projectiles at security personnel.

Three members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained serious injuries during the violence, and several security vehicles were damaged.

In a separate development, officers detained a 23-year-old man accused of posting inflammatory content on social media and encouraging further unrest. Police said he is linked to a local group and that investigations are continuing.

Authorities described the unrest as being driven in part by “anti-social elements” exploiting otherwise peaceful demonstrations. They warned that firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence or disrupt communal harmony.