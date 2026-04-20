Clashes reported across Manipur as protests over bombing intensify
At least 21 arrested as authorities say unrest was fuelled by “anti-social elements” exploiting peaceful protests
Over 21 people have been arrested following violent unrest during protest rallies in Manipur, police said. The disturbances began on 18 April in Imphal West district, where demonstrators had gathered for a torchlight march in response to a recent bomb attack that killed two children.
According to police, the protest escalated into clashes, with participants allegedly throwing stones, petrol bombs and other projectiles at security personnel.
Three members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained serious injuries during the violence, and several security vehicles were damaged.
In a separate development, officers detained a 23-year-old man accused of posting inflammatory content on social media and encouraging further unrest. Police said he is linked to a local group and that investigations are continuing.
Authorities described the unrest as being driven in part by “anti-social elements” exploiting otherwise peaceful demonstrations. They warned that firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence or disrupt communal harmony.
Protests continued into the following day, with thousands of people taking part in rallies across several valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, as well as Kakching. Demonstrations were held in areas such as Koirengei, Hatta Golpati and Mayai Lambi.
Clashes between protesters and security forces were reported in multiple locations, including Uripok, Khabam Lamkhai and Kakching town. Security personnel responded by firing tear gas to disperse crowds in several areas.
The demonstrations were organised by civil society groups, including the All-Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Protesters called for swift action against those responsible for the earlier bombing in Bishnupur district, as well as stronger measures against alleged militant activity in the region.
Some groups also renewed demands for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens ahead of the 2027 census.
Tensions have remained high across Manipur’s valley districts since the bomb attack, with repeated protests highlighting ongoing concerns over security and communal stability in the state.
With IANS inputs
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