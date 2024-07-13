Climbing Mount Gujarat, the Rahul Gandhi way

During a short but dramatic one-day visit to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi reiterated what he had said in the Lok Sabha: the Congress would form the next government in the state in 2027. “They (BJP) have challenged us by ‘breaking’ our office; we are together going to ‘break’ their government here,” he said.

The statement was made on a day when the state BJP was holding its executive committee meeting and Union home minister Amit Shah was in town. At the meeting, time was spent analysing why the party lost the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat (the only seat to slip from the BJP in Gujarat in the last three parliamentary elections) to Geniben Thakor, a relatively ‘weak’ Congress candidate.

Resolutions were made to win ‘every booth’ in future elections. Former Congress state president, Arjun Modhwadia, who joined the BJP last year, dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s visit as inconsequential. So did other BJP leaders. Gujarat, they declared, would remain Fort BJP, if not Fort Modi.

Their confidence is not misplaced. The Congress has been out of power in the state for the past 29 years. Today, the party holds just 12 of the 182 Assembly seats; only two among the 37 MPs from the state belong to the Congress (one in the Lok Sabha). It does not control any of the seven municipal corporations or, for that matter, any of the 75 municipalities in the state or any of the 31 district panchayats. It is also out of power in 200 of the 214 taluka panchayats.