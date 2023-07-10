CM Khattar stresses on proper drainage, evacuating people as heavy rains inundate Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday held an emergency meeting with senior officials and stressed keeping a close vigil and ensuring proper water drainage as rains battered parts of the state for the third consecutive day.

Rains continued to lash parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, flooding many places, forcing the mobilisation of Flood Relief columns of the Army's Western Command to assist the two states in rescue and evacuation efforts.

In view of the downpour and the resulting flood situation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and summoned an emergency meeting with senior officials of various departments.