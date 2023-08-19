CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of failing to bring prices under control

"Kerala has one of the lowest inflation rates in the country due to an effective market intervention by the State government. We're a consumer state, so the price rise should usually reflect in our state as well. But all the figures show that we were able to keep the inflation rate much below the national average," Vijayan said.

The chief minister added that since 2016, as many as 13 essential items have maintained a consistent price in Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (Supplyco) stores.

Kerala recorded one of the lowest year-on-year inflation rates in July 2023 in the country, according to the National Statistical Office. While the national average is 7.44 per cent, Kerala recorded 6.43 per cent. Among bigger states, only Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam are ahead of Kerala. All other four southern states witnessed the highest inflation rate in July.

Pinarayi also said that Supplyco is an entity to help people and efforts to portray it otherwise are driven by ulterior motives. He said the occasional unavailability of certain items in stores should not be misconstrued.