CM Shinde announces permanent homes for Irshalwadi survivors; those hit by rains and floods

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that a plot has been identified for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide and state planning agency CIDCO will construct permanent homes for them.

He also announced higher financial aid for people affected by heavy rains and floods.

At least 27 people have died and 57 are missing in the landslide that struck the hilly hamlet of Irshalwadi in Raigad district on July 19.