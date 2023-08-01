CM Siddaramaiah visits communally-sensitive coastal dists, warns stern action on moral policing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is visiting communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region for the first time after coming to power, on Tuesday warned of strict action against those involved in moral policing.

He was interacting with reporters after arriving in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

To a question on repeated incidents of moral policing in the region despite the government’s warnings, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that action will be initiated against all persons who indulge in moral policing.