Cockroach Janta Party rattles BJP, triggers familiar foreign conspiracy rhetoric

The BJP appears increasingly unsettled by the viral rise of the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), with senior party leaders now portraying the satirical online campaign as part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise India through social media influence operations.

What began as a meme-driven internet movement mocking the establishment has clearly struck a nerve within the ruling party, prompting demands for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe and warnings about “cross-border influence operations”, bots and artificial intelligence-driven propaganda.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday claimed that the CJP campaign was a coordinated attempt by “vested interests” to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and weaken India. In a post on X, he described the campaign as a “classic cross-border influence operation” allegedly aided by sections of the Opposition.

But critics argue that the BJP’s reaction reveals something else entirely — a party increasingly unable to absorb criticism, satire or public anger without framing it as an anti-national conspiracy.

The rapid success of the CJP campaign appears to have exposed the BJP’s discomfort with losing control over online narratives, particularly among younger users who have embraced satire and meme culture as tools of political criticism.

Instead of countering the criticism politically, the BJP has now chosen to play the familiar “foreign hand” and “destabilisation” card, critics say.

The campaign gained traction after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding unemployed youth triggered widespread anger online. Although the Chief Justice later clarified that his remarks referred specifically to individuals with fake degrees, the backlash quickly snowballed into a wider critique of the political and institutional establishment.