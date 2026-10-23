Tamil Nadu: Dalit teen dies by suicide after alleged caste bullying over beef
Class XI student’s family demands arrests; class teacher held as police book four, including principal and two classmates
A 16-year-old Dalit student in Coimbatore allegedly dies by suicide after caste-based bullying by classmates over his caste and beef consumption.
Police book the principal, class teacher and two classmates; the teacher is arrested as the family demands further action.
Udhayanidhi Stalin and VCK leaders demand arrests and implementation of Justice Chandru Commission recommendations to curb caste discrimination in schools.
A 16-year-old Dalit student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, on 21 October after facing repeated caste-based harassment and bullying by classmates over his caste and food choices, including beef, police said on Friday, 23 October.
The boy’s death triggered protests outside the district collectorate, with his family, non-governmental organisations and political parties demanding the arrest of everyone allegedly responsible and action against the school authorities. Sources said the school management had initiated action against the principal and a teacher.
The Class XI student, who attended a government-aided school, was allegedly targeted repeatedly by two classmates, his mother said in a complaint to the police. She alleged that the harassment had intensified about two months ago.
According to police, the class teacher had asked students to disclose their caste backgrounds to identify Scheduled Caste students eligible for a scholarship programme. The teacher had also asked them about their food habits, including whether they ate beef.
The boy and a few other students disclosed that they belonged to the Scheduled Caste and consumed beef. A few days later, the teenager was allegedly subjected to taunts, bullying and social isolation by classmates, police said.
In her complaint, the boy’s mother alleged that he had repeatedly informed the class teacher and the school principal about the harassment, but no action was taken. She said the sustained mental distress caused by the bullying led him to die by suicide by hanging.
Peelamedu police have registered cases against four people — the principal, the class teacher and the two classmates — for alleged abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The class teacher has been arrested.
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Communities has sought a report from the Coimbatore city police commissioner on the student’s death and the action taken against those allegedly responsible.
Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father said his son had been subjected to casteist slurs and taunts over beef consumption, causing him severe mental distress. He said he had learnt that the school management had suspended the principal and the teacher, but maintained that suspension was not enough and demanded their arrest.
Leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded immediate state government intervention to prevent schools from becoming arenas of caste hatred. He called for the arrest of everyone responsible for the death of the student from an oppressed community.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the student’s death by hanging, allegedly linked to caste atrocities, had caused "immense shock and grief". He said police registered a case following a protest by the family and demanded the arrest of all those responsible.
'We urge the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Justice Chandru Commission recommendation on identifying ways to eliminate caste discrimination in schools across the state,' Thirumavalavan said in a statement.
The commission has recommended special training for teachers on social justice and the eradication of caste discrimination, the inclusion of social justice in school curricula, and the establishment of a ‘Social Justice Student Squad’ in every school, on the lines of a programme practised in Kerala. "Therefore, we demand that this be implemented immediately," he said.
Condemning the incident, VCK deputy general-secretary S.S. Balaji said caste atrocities in any form must be curbed. "The government, particularly the law enforcement authorities, should take stringent action against those responsible for the student's death," Balaji told reporters.
With PTI inputs