Tamil Nadu: Dalit teen dies by suicide after alleged caste bullying over beef

A 16-year-old Dalit student in Coimbatore allegedly dies by suicide after caste-based bullying by classmates over his caste and beef consumption.

Police book the principal, class teacher and two classmates; the teacher is arrested as the family demands further action.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and VCK leaders demand arrests and implementation of Justice Chandru Commission recommendations to curb caste discrimination in schools.

A 16-year-old Dalit student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, on 21 October after facing repeated caste-based harassment and bullying by classmates over his caste and food choices, including beef, police said on Friday, 23 October.

The boy’s death triggered protests outside the district collectorate, with his family, non-governmental organisations and political parties demanding the arrest of everyone allegedly responsible and action against the school authorities. Sources said the school management had initiated action against the principal and a teacher.

The Class XI student, who attended a government-aided school, was allegedly targeted repeatedly by two classmates, his mother said in a complaint to the police. She alleged that the harassment had intensified about two months ago.

According to police, the class teacher had asked students to disclose their caste backgrounds to identify Scheduled Caste students eligible for a scholarship programme. The teacher had also asked them about their food habits, including whether they ate beef.

The boy and a few other students disclosed that they belonged to the Scheduled Caste and consumed beef. A few days later, the teenager was allegedly subjected to taunts, bullying and social isolation by classmates, police said.