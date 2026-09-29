SC task force survey: 9 pc students reported suicidal thoughts, 34 pc felt like outsiders on Indian campuses

A Supreme Court-appointed task force survey of more than 2.43 lakh students found 9 per cent reported suicidal thoughts and 34 per cent felt like outsiders on campus.

The findings come as the parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode enter the second day of a hunger strike seeking action against those they hold responsible for his death.

Wakode’s parents allege caste discrimination; his death is being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch, while IIT Bombay has formed a 10-member inquiry committee.

Nine per cent of students surveyed across higher education institutions reported experiencing suicidal thoughts often or very often, while 34 per cent said they felt like outsiders on campus to varying degrees, according to a nationwide survey conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed task force examining student suicides.

The findings, released amid renewed concern over student suicides, come as the parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode entered the second day of a hunger strike in Mumbai on Tuesday, demanding action against those they allege were responsible for their son's death.

The National Task Force (NTF) survey received responses from more than 2.43 lakh students, of whom 67 per cent belonged to SC, ST and OBC categories. About 15 per cent said they had experienced a period in the previous six months when they felt very overwhelmed or distressed, or experienced low moods or anxiety continuously for several weeks.

The survey found that 56 per cent of students trusted their institution's administration to handle serious issues fairly, while around 32 per cent said their institute did not offer counselling services.

Officials said concerns about academic choices and employment were common. However, they cautioned that the findings were preliminary and tentative because the sample was not representative. The survey is expected to form part of the task force's final report, due by 31 October.

The NTF has also conducted 30 meetings at 19 institutional sites across Delhi and the National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam and West Bengal. Students raised concerns including strict attendance policies, academic and clinical overload, intense competition, faculty shortages, inadequate practical training and problems with supervision of research scholars.

The task force's earlier interim report had also flagged social discrimination, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and caste-based discrimination and humiliation in higher education.