Cong alleges govt negligence behind Nagpur explosives factory blast

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday alleged in the Maharashtra Assembly that government negligence led to the recent blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district that killed 19 workers.

Raising a suspension motion, Wadettiwar described the incident as “tragic and shocking” and demanded an immediate and detailed discussion on the matter in the House.

At least 19 workers were killed and 23 others injured in the explosion at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning. Eighteen workers died on the day of the blast, while one succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Taking an aggressive stand in the Assembly, Wadettiwar said there are 11 explosives factories in Nagpur district and alleged that 43 workers, including 25 women, have died in blasts at such units in the past one-and-a-half years.

Referring to Sunday’s incident, he said most of the victims were women labourers working for daily wages. “These labourers risk their lives for a daily wage of Rs 300. Do the lives of the poor have no value for this government?” he asked.

Wadettiwar said announcing compensation of Rs 15 lakh or Rs 50 lakh would not bring back the lives lost and that the families of the deceased had been left devastated.