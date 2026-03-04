Cong alleges govt negligence behind Nagpur explosives factory blast
Vijay Wadettiwar demands discussion in Maharashtra assembly; says 43 workers died in similar incidents in 18 months
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday alleged in the Maharashtra Assembly that government negligence led to the recent blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district that killed 19 workers.
Raising a suspension motion, Wadettiwar described the incident as “tragic and shocking” and demanded an immediate and detailed discussion on the matter in the House.
At least 19 workers were killed and 23 others injured in the explosion at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning. Eighteen workers died on the day of the blast, while one succumbed to injuries on Monday.
Taking an aggressive stand in the Assembly, Wadettiwar said there are 11 explosives factories in Nagpur district and alleged that 43 workers, including 25 women, have died in blasts at such units in the past one-and-a-half years.
Referring to Sunday’s incident, he said most of the victims were women labourers working for daily wages. “These labourers risk their lives for a daily wage of Rs 300. Do the lives of the poor have no value for this government?” he asked.
Wadettiwar said announcing compensation of Rs 15 lakh or Rs 50 lakh would not bring back the lives lost and that the families of the deceased had been left devastated.
“Despite repeated requests to conduct safety audits of such companies, no concrete action has been taken by the state or the Centre,” he alleged, adding that the Nagpur incident was a result of official negligence.
He also pointed out that the office of the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) is located barely 10 km from the site of the blast but inspections were not being carried out seriously.
The Congress leader questioned the role of the factories inspectorate and the labour department, asking why strict action had not been taken despite repeated accidents at such units.
He further said the families of the deceased wanted assurances of safety rather than monetary compensation, and added that there was not even a proper road leading to the factory where the explosion occurred.
Taking note of the issue, the Assembly Speaker said the matter would be discussed in detail through a calling attention motion by Friday.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines