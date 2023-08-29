Congress MLA linked with Nuh violence, says Haryana home minister; police takes it up

A day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a Congress MLA has been issued a notice by the police in connection with the 31 July Nuh violence, state home minister Anil Vij on 29 August alleged that MLA Mamman Khan was in touch with 'Nuh rioters'.

The police have sent a notice to Mamman Khan, asking him to appear for questioning on August 30, Vij told the media.

“The police shall be questioning Congress MLA Mamman Khan tomorrow. The initial investigation so far has indicated that he was in contact with certain people who were involved in the violence,” Vij said.

“As per our initial investigation, wherever arson and clashes occurred on July 28, 29 and 30, Mamman Khan went there and he was in live contact with those (rioters) at all those places. There are so many angles and so many theories are still coming. We are conducting a fair inquiry,” the minister said.