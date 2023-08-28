Low-key 'jalabhishek' in Nalhar temple, Nuh as VHP curtails shobha yatra

After a day-long tussle between Haryana Police and RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at least 51 members of various Hindu organisations were allowed to perform ‘jalabhishek’ (a Hindu water ritual) at Nalhar Temple in Nuh.

On completion of the jalabhishek, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said, “Everything is under control. We have deployed a sufficient police force. And people performed 'jalabhishek'.”

Haryana Police, which had denied permission for a ceremonial religious procession or 'shobha yatra', ought to have heaved a sigh of relief that the truncated occasion passed without incident. Observers say the softening of the police stand to grant permission for the 'jalabhishek' was an apparent bid to send out a 'positive message' to Hindu organisations.

“In view of the sensitivity of the prevailing situation and certain social media posts, we prevented some people coming in groups from outside Haryana,” said ADGP (law and order) Mamta Singh. “Internet services have been suspended in the area... We will remove all restrictions once everything is normal.