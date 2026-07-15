Cong MP Prashant Padole backs Wangchuk's fast, to join Parliament march on 20 July
Maharashtra MP extended support to the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Congress MP Prashant Padole on Wednesday met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and extended support to the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Padole also announced that he would participate in the protesters' march to Parliament scheduled for 20 July.
The Congress MP's visit came as Wangchuk completed the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike. The Congress has so far largely kept its distance from the agitation.
Padole, the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia constituency, blamed government corruption for the unfulfilled aspirations of the country's youth.
"The dreams the children had are not being realised because of government corruption. Question papers have been leaked 70 times in the last 10 years," he said.
Addressing the young people participating in the agitation, Padole said, "I thank you for fighting for the rights of students. I support you wholeheartedly."
The Congress MP said he would be present wherever his support was required and wished Wangchuk good health.
"Sonam ji is a gem of the nation; may he always remain healthy," Padole said.
Calling for Pradhan's resignation, the Congress MP said the Union minister should have stepped down if he possessed integrity.
"Congress leaders have resigned over even minor issues in the past. Is power more important to this government than people's lives?" he asked.
The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Wangchuk joined the agitation on 28 June and has since been on an indefinite hunger strike. The organisation has announced a march to Parliament on 20 July.