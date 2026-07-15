Cong MP Prashant Padole backs Wangchuk's fast, to join Parliament march on 20 July

Congress MP Prashant Padole on Wednesday met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and extended support to the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Padole also announced that he would participate in the protesters' march to Parliament scheduled for 20 July.

The Congress MP's visit came as Wangchuk completed the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike. The Congress has so far largely kept its distance from the agitation.

Padole, the Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia constituency, blamed government corruption for the unfulfilled aspirations of the country's youth.

"The dreams the children had are not being realised because of government corruption. Question papers have been leaked 70 times in the last 10 years," he said.

Addressing the young people participating in the agitation, Padole said, "I thank you for fighting for the rights of students. I support you wholeheartedly."