Cong questions timing of release of PM-Kisan installment

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to release the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function to be held in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The Union Agriculture Ministry said in a release on Tuesday, 14 November that PM Modi would release the money during the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ to recognise the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality. Over eight crore farmers will receive an amount of more than Rs 18,000 crore -- Rs 2,000 each -- in this installment of the BJP’s pet scheme.

Polling for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, second phase of voting for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh is scheduled on 17 November, while polling for 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled on 25 November and voting for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on 30 November.

Counting of votes will take place on 3 December.