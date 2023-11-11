Rajasthan election: PM Modi lies much more at election time, alleges Jairam Ramesh

He calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "jagadguru of jhooth", or world leader of lies.

He repeated the allegation again on Friday, 10 November, while interacting with the media in Udaipur, where the prime minister, Narendra Modi, had addressed an election rally the previous day.

The prime minister had launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan in particular, and the Congress and its leaders in general. He referred to the murder in Udaipur last year of a tailor, Kanhaiyalal, and accused the Congress government and the party of being hand-in-glove with "terrorists".

Asked to comment, the Congress general secretary held up a photograph and asked, “Who is this person in the photograph?” The person in the photograph was the killer identified in that case, seen in the company of BJP leaders. Reminding mediapersons that the Rajasthan Police had arrested the culprit in a matter of four hours, he quipped, “I would not have raised this matter if the prime minister had not raised it. But since he did, we were ready today with the photographic evidence.”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot too, while addressing an election rally, said mildly that the prime minister was possibly misinformed. Kanhaiyalal, he asserted, was killed by people close to the BJP itself and the police had cracked the case in record time.