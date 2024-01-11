Cong slams Centre for denying Karnataka tableau in R-Day parade

The Congress on Thursday, 11 January slammed the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation during the Republic Day parade, saying "this is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance".

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 9 January had hit out at the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation.

The chief minister had said the Centre denied Karnataka a tableau because there is a Congress government in the state.

Tagging Siddaramaiah's post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance."

"He has not forgotten or forgiven the severe drubbing he personally and his party got in May 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections. He is a small man really," Ramesh said.