Cong targets BJP on removal of Bhupender Yadav's aides, asks if 'Chanda Do Dhandha Lo' scheme went awry

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Centre over the removal of four key aides from Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's office, asking whether it was an instance of its alleged "Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo" scheme having "gone awry".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the development as "shocking" and questioned the circumstances surrounding the dismissals, suggesting there could be more to the government's decision than what had been officially disclosed.

"It is no secret how such appointments are made in the first place during the Modi regime. Can there be so much smoke without any fire? Could this be an instance of the Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo scheme having gone awry," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The remarks came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relieved the private secretary and three additional private secretaries serving in Yadav's office through separate official orders.

According to the orders, all dated 3 July, private secretary Amar Singh was removed from his post on "administrative grounds". The appointment of additional private secretary Ayush Saran was terminated with immediate effect, while additional private secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh was prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The ministry issued three separate orders to implement the changes. Details regarding the reasons behind the decisions have not been made public beyond the brief references contained in the official notifications.