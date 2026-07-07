Cong targets BJP on removal of Bhupender Yadav's aides, asks if 'Chanda Do Dhandha Lo' scheme went awry
Jairam Ramesh questions dismissal of four staff members from environment minister's office, seeks explanation from government
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Centre over the removal of four key aides from Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's office, asking whether it was an instance of its alleged "Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo" scheme having "gone awry".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the development as "shocking" and questioned the circumstances surrounding the dismissals, suggesting there could be more to the government's decision than what had been officially disclosed.
"It is no secret how such appointments are made in the first place during the Modi regime. Can there be so much smoke without any fire? Could this be an instance of the Pradhan Mantri Chanda Do Dhandha Lo scheme having gone awry," Ramesh said in a post on X.
The remarks came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relieved the private secretary and three additional private secretaries serving in Yadav's office through separate official orders.
According to the orders, all dated 3 July, private secretary Amar Singh was removed from his post on "administrative grounds". The appointment of additional private secretary Ayush Saran was terminated with immediate effect, while additional private secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh was prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
The ministry issued three separate orders to implement the changes. Details regarding the reasons behind the decisions have not been made public beyond the brief references contained in the official notifications.
The development has triggered political reactions, with the Congress attempting to link the personnel changes to its long-standing allegations against the BJP over the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.
Congress revives electoral bonds attack
The Congress has repeatedly used the slogan "Chanda Do Dhandha Lo" to allege that the BJP received donations through the electoral bonds scheme in return for extending official favours, including government contracts and tenders. The ruling party has consistently rejected the allegation.
The opposition has frequently invoked the phrase in its criticism of the BJP following the disclosure of electoral bond data earlier this year, alleging a nexus between political funding and business interests.
Ramesh's latest remarks sought to draw a connection between those allegations and the removal of officials from the environment minister's office, although he did not provide any evidence to support such a link.
The government has not issued any public response to the Congress' allegations or to Ramesh's remarks. Nor has the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change provided any further explanation for the administrative reshuffle beyond the contents of the official orders issued on 3 July.