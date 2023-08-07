Cong top brass meets party leaders from Manipur

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal was also present at the meeting.



MLA and Manipur Pradesh Congress chief K Meghachandra Singh also met Kharge and the Gandhis along with K Ranjit Singh, the party's deputy CLP leader in Manipur.



MLA and Manipur Congress Treasurer Lokeshwar Singh was also among those present at the meeting.



The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on the steps being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.