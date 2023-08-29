Congress accuses BJP-led govt of cheating women in MP

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, looking at the elections, said that ‘in the month of Sawan, LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 450’ but when the sisters of the state reached the gas agency the very next day with empty cylinders... they got a reply from the agency that you need to pay Rs 1,185, otherwise go home.

“But we want to tell the sisters of Madhya Pradesh not to worry as Congress has promised to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500. Only a few days are left for the BJP government steeped in corruption and scams,” he said.

He also attached a video of the angry women where they were denied LPG cylinders for Rs 450 a day after the Chief Minister announced the scheme.