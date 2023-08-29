Youth Congress chief takes jibe at Smriti Irani over prices of cooking gas

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. on Monday took a jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani over the increasing prices of cooking gas cylinders while "reminding" her of the statements she used to make before 2014 on the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Srinivas sarcastically said that he had found the old gas cylinder which the Irani used to carry before 2014, and he would gift it back to her.