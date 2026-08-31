‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme will channel public funds to Adani, says Congress

The Congress on Monday said the Narendra Modi government of designing the proposed Rs 84,084-crore ‘Samudra Manthan Yojana’ to benefit private companies, particularly the Adani Group, and demanded that the programme be terminated immediately.

Addressing a press conference, Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 84,084 crore for the first phase of the offshore oil and gas exploration scheme. He alleged that 50 per cent of the project funding would be given directly to the company undertaking the exploration.

Gohil described the programme as another example of what he alleged was the Modi government’s preference for the Adani Group.

“It’s clear that from this ‘Samudra Manthan’, poison will come to the public’s share and nectar to Adani’s share,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that procedural requirements for offshore exploration ordinarily involved purchasing blocks and obtaining environmental and other regulatory approvals. He alleged that the Adani Group was already positioned to benefit because it had secured clearances and had three blocks ready for exploration.

Gohil also referred to a social media post by Pranav Adani praising Prime Minister Modi after information about the scheme emerged. He claimed that the timing indicated who was likely to benefit from the programme.

The Congress spokesperson said Adani and Welspun had established a joint venture for oil and gas exploration in 2005. According to him, the Adani Group holds a 65 per cent stake in the venture, while Welspun owns the remaining 35 per cent.

He claimed the company had been operating at a loss and alleged that the new scheme could improve its commercial prospects. He also cited comments purportedly made by the company’s managing director about the programme enabling it to make significant progress.