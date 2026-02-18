Congress cites OCCRP report to renew allegations over Adani Group stakes

The Congress on Wednesday referred to a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to allege that benami funds were used by close associates to build substantial shareholdings in the Adani Group, and renewed its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the conglomerate.

Addressing reporters and posting on social media, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed that fresh revelations pointed to large stakes in Adani companies being held by individuals identified as Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli through offshore funds.

Citing the OCCRP report, Ramesh alleged that the two associates held shares worth billions of dollars in Adani firms until as recently as 2023, and that disclosures to a Swiss bank suggested their holdings were significantly larger than previously known.

The Congress leader said the findings raised serious concerns about transparency and regulatory oversight. He also questioned the progress of investigations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), noting that several matters relating to Adani Group companies remain under scrutiny.

According to Ramesh, investigations into securities transactions, alleged insider trading, compliance with minimum public shareholding norms and other issues have not reached closure despite earlier timelines indicated before the Supreme Court of India. He said the prolonged process warranted parliamentary oversight through a JPC.