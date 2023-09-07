OCCRP exposé on Adani: A web of shady investors

It became one of the largest economic scandals in the history of modern India: The Adani Group, a massive conglomerate with interests in everything from airports to television stations, was accused of brazen stock manipulation.

The allegation, levelled this January by a New York-based short seller, caused Adani stock to plummet, triggered protests and prompted an investigation by India’s Supreme Court.

But the expert committee convened by the court was unable to get to the bottom of the scandal, which has serious political implications because of the group’s widely perceived closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its central role in his plan for developing the country.

The essence of the allegations was that some of the Adani Group’s key ‘public’ investors were in fact Adani insiders, in what is a possible violation of Indian securities law. But none of the agencies contacted by the committee were able to identify those investors, since they were hidden behind secretive offshore structures.