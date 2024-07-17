Congress condemns Amit Malviya's "assassination" remark; seeks his dismissal

The Congress took strong objection on Tuesday, 16 July to BJP leader Amit Malviya's remark that its leaders were assassinated for political decisions they made. It demanded that the BJP sack him and tender an apology to the people of India.

In a letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh expressed dismay over Malviya's remark and said his comments invoking the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are not only "deeply insensitive" but also represent a disturbing effort to trivialise tragic historical events for narrow political gains.

Ramesh said it was imperative that the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "unequivocally disavow Malviya's reprehensible comments".

"Such remarks not only disrespect the memory of our esteemed leaders but also set a deplorable precedent for political discourse in our nation," the Congress leader said.

During a TV debate on Monday, 15 July evening against the backdrop of an assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump, the BJP's IT department head Malviya accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Modi.

"Before the Congress claims that its leaders were assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for political decisions they took. But even as prime minister, Indira Gandhi's convoy was stoned on several occasions.

"There have been very unpopular incidents that have happened with both Indira and Rajiv, we condemn that, but the progeny of the Gandhis today is actually wishing death and assault on Prime Minister Modi," Malviya said.

Malviya could not be reached for a comment.

Taking strong objection to his remark, Ramesh wrote to Nadda and demanded an apology.