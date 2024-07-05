Congress criticises govt over delay in Class 6 textbooks

The Congress on Friday, 5 July slammed the Centre over the delay in publishing new Class 6 textbooks, alleging the Education Ministry is "sabotaging" the education of children.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government over the issue, saying that either the "rot runs deep", or the incompetence scales new heights everyday.

In a post on X, he said, "After sabotaging the examination process through the incompetent National Testing Authority, the non-biological PM's Education Ministry is sabotaging the education of our children."

"Even as the school year has begun, the NCERT - the National (read Nagpur) Council of Educational Research and Training - has failed to publish new textbooks for Science, Mathematics, and Social Sciences for Class 6 students," Ramesh said.

The textbooks themselves have not been finalised by the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), he said.

Ramesh pointed out that printing will take another 10 to 15 days.