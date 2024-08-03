Congress criticises NITI Aayog for closing key farm weather advisory units

The Congress on Saturday alleged that 199 district agro-meteorological units, which provided farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, were shut down as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role to justify the decision.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that the farm weather advisory offices were shut in March this year as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role and sought privatisation.

"The India Meteorological Department shut down 199 district agro-meteorological units (DAMUs). These agromet units provided all farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, and crucial information related to sowing, use of fertilisers, harvesting and storing crops," he said.

Experts suggest that while the budget outlay for these units every year was around Rs 45 crore, the benefit was around Rs 15,000 crore, Ramesh pointed out.