Congress urges Om Birla not to dub farmers' media byte in Parliament premises as violation

The Congress urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, 30 July not to regard an interaction of farmer leaders with the media after they met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament complex last week as a violation of decorum, and cited past instances of women filmstars and others interacting with reporters after the women's reservation bill was tabled in the House.

In a letter to Birla, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said when Gandhi was speaking during a discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 on 29 July, he was told that the decorum of the institution of Parliament was violated when the farmers who had come to meet him spoke to the media.

"First of all, I must point out that non-parliamentarians have spoken to the media earlier too on many occasions. Several women filmstars, artists and sportspersons were invited when the women's reservation bill was introduced, and they had hailed the government's move while speaking to the media," Venugopal said in the letter, according to sources in the Congress.

The Congress had not objected then or on other occasions when visitors to Parliament, including chief ministers and former MPs, spoke with the media, Venugopal pointed out in the letter to the speaker, the sources said.