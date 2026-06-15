Death of Indian sailors: When will you break the silence? Congress asks Modi
Supriya Shrinate attacks PM, says the government's weak response reflects failure of India's foreign policy, undermines sovereignty, pride and independence
The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the deaths of three Indian seafarers in the US strike on MT Settebello and raise the issue directly with US President Donald Trump.
Three Indian sailors were killed after the United States struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello on 10 June. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board.
Addressing a press conference, Congress social media department chairperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the US carried out the attack despite being aware that Indian nationals were on the vessel.
“The United States attacked MT Settebello and brutally killed three Indian sailors. America knew Indian crew members were on board, yet it carried out the strike. India has nothing to do with this war, yet our people were killed. The entire country is grieving these deaths,” she said.
Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi's silence and what she described as the government's weak response reflected a failure of India's foreign policy.
She raised a series of questions for the government, including whether Modi would take up the issue with Trump and seek an explanation from Washington over the deaths of Indian citizens.
The Congress leader also questioned whether the Prime Minister would ask how the United States had the audacity to target a vessel carrying Indian sailors and whether he would raise concerns over remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Drawing a comparison with India's response after the Pahalgam attack, Shrinate said, “At that time, Pakistan was described as the aggressor. Today, America has killed our people.”
She also questioned the government's diplomatic response, asking whether India had sought an international investigation into the incident, publicly condemned the strike, or sought assurances that such incidents would not recur.
According to Shrinate, the Modi government had failed to take adequate action, while the United States had justified the attack instead of expressing regret or offering an apology.
She urged the Prime Minister to address the nation, express condolences over the deaths, speak to the affected families and formally register India's strong protest with Washington.
“The Modi government should ask the United States to apologise and, if necessary, use every diplomatic means available to ensure accountability,” she said.
Shrinate further said that the longer the Prime Minister remained silent, the greater the damage would be to India's sovereignty, dignity and national pride.