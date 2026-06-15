Death of Indian sailors: When will you break the silence? Congress asks Modi

The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the deaths of three Indian seafarers in the US strike on MT Settebello and raise the issue directly with US President Donald Trump.

Three Indian sailors were killed after the United States struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello on 10 June. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board.

Addressing a press conference, Congress social media department chairperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the US carried out the attack despite being aware that Indian nationals were on the vessel.

“The United States attacked MT Settebello and brutally killed three Indian sailors. America knew Indian crew members were on board, yet it carried out the strike. India has nothing to do with this war, yet our people were killed. The entire country is grieving these deaths,” she said.

Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi's silence and what she described as the government's weak response reflected a failure of India's foreign policy.

She raised a series of questions for the government, including whether Modi would take up the issue with Trump and seek an explanation from Washington over the deaths of Indian citizens.

The Congress leader also questioned whether the Prime Minister would ask how the United States had the audacity to target a vessel carrying Indian sailors and whether he would raise concerns over remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.