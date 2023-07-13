Congress says 'Maha govt paralysed', demands President's Rule

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said that the state government has come to a total standstill owing to squabbles among the power-hungry ruling allies and demanded immediate imposition of President's Rule.

Addressing the media here, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the political atmosphere in the state is muddied, the administration has halted and the government is paralysed, leading the people totally in the wind.

"All this is due to the power-hungry attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The legislators of the ruling Shiv Sena and (breakaway) Nationalist Congress Party are busy fighting to get the cream of the crop while the masses and the farmers are suffering everywhere," said Patole.