Congress files FIR against BJP IT chief Amit Malviya
Malviya had shared an animated video on Twitter on June 17, 2023 alleging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in cahoots with international bodies to cause divisions in the country
An FIR has been filed in Bengaluru against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for his tweet about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
According to an ANI report, the FIR filed against Malviya is under sections 153A, 120b, 505(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered in Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station, following a complaint from the Indian National Congress's Ramesh Babu.
Malviya shared an animated video on Twitter on June 17, 2023, that alleged that Rahul Gandhi was in cahoots with international bodies to cause divisions in the country.
Responding to the developments, Congress leader Pawan Khera said at a press conference, "More FIRs should be registered against [Amit Malviya]. If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images and the country's reputation, it is the BJP IT Cell."
The BJP of course cried foul and claimed malicious intent on the Opposition party's part, leading Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge to say, "Whenever BJP bears the brunt of [the] law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion."
Malviya has garnered quite a reputation for peddling fake news, hate speech and misinformation. Alt News has been monitoring his social media feeds for a while and reported that he repeatedly uses misinformation in an attempt to discredit individuals, communities, Opposition parties, leaders and social movements.