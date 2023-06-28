Congress files FIR against BJP IT chief Amit Malviya

An FIR has been filed in Bengaluru against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for his tweet about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to an ANI report, the FIR filed against Malviya is under sections 153A, 120b, 505(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered in Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station, following a complaint from the Indian National Congress's Ramesh Babu.

Malviya shared an animated video on Twitter on June 17, 2023, that alleged that Rahul Gandhi was in cahoots with international bodies to cause divisions in the country.