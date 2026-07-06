Congress flags distress migration in Odisha CM’s home district, seeks jobs in Keonjhar

The Odisha Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the BJP government, alleging that poverty and joblessness continue to drive large-scale migration from mineral-rich Keonjhar district, including from villages in Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s home region.

The charge came a day after a Congress delegation led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das visited villages in Keonjhar’s Telkoi block, from where seven of the 14 Odia workers killed in the 21 June ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district had migrated.

Addressing a press conference after the visit, Das said the delegation had witnessed “extreme misery” in the tribal-dominated belt and accused the state government of failing to convert the district’s mining wealth into jobs and basic amenities for local communities.

He said large numbers of tribals were still being forced to leave Keonjhar in search of work despite the district being among Odisha’s richest in mineral resources and generating substantial revenue from mining activity.

Das alleged that the Odisha Mining Corporation, which has operated in the region for decades, had not ensured employment for local people. He claimed the district continued to suffer from a lack of roads, drinking water and livelihood opportunities even as outside companies extracted its mineral wealth.