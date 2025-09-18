Cong flags Saudi-Pak strategic tie-up; here's how it echoes India's 1971 pact with USSR

The Congress on Thursday expressed concern about Saudi Arabia signing a strategic mutual defence tie-up with Pakistan, saying it will have grave implications for India's national security. The party described it as yet another "setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said a month after Operation Sindoor was 'abruptly' stopped, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House — 'the same person whose incendiary and inflammatory statements directly led to the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 2025'.

"Just a few days after our Prime Minister's much-touted visit to China, President Xi threw open China's secret military complex to Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari. Now, Saudi Arabia, where the Prime Minister was when the Pahalgam terror attacks took place, has signed a 'strategic mutual defence' pact with Pakistan. This, of course, has grave implications for India’s national security. The Indian National Congress notes with concern yet another setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy of our Prime Minister," the senior Congress leader posted on X.