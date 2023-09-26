Congress holds pressers across 20 cities demanding immediate implementation of women's quota

The Congress on Monday held pressers across 20 cities demanding implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2024 itself, along with reservation for women belonging to the OBC communities.

In a post on X, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, 20 Congresswomen addressed the media in 20 different cities across the country demanding implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2024 itself, along with reservation for women belonging to the OBC communities."

In Chandigarh, Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera led the charge and hit back at the government, saying that women's reservation is important for half the population for their political engagement and empowerment.