Congress launches public outreach to shape inclusive ‘Bor Asom’ manifesto for Assam ahead of 2025 polls

The Congress on Saturday unveiled a state-wide outreach initiative to gather public inputs for its manifesto centred on the idea of ‘Bor Asom’ — a vision of an inclusive, greater Assam representing all communities.

The exercise, announced by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, aims to craft a roadmap that reflects the aspirations of youth, government employees and diverse social groups ahead of the assembly elections due next year. Gogoi said similar outreach programmes will be undertaken by other opposition parties, in line with a decision taken at a recent inter-party discussion.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi said opposition parties had concluded that merely criticising the government was inadequate.

“We had held a discussion with other opposition parties and it was opined that only criticising the government would not suffice. We have to reach out to the people to understand how today's youth, various communities, government employees and all sections envisage Assam,” he said.

In keeping with the collective agreement, he added, all opposition parties would engage the public over the coming weeks, culminating in a proposed convention in January to articulate a shared vision for Bor Asom.

Gogoi, who is also the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said the party has a long tradition of consulting citizens before designing welfare schemes or legislative frameworks.