Assam: ‘Divide and rule’ comes in handy amid identity crisis

Assam’s tribes are up in arms against the state government after a Group of Ministers (GoM) recommended Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six more communities currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs). These six communities — Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and ‘Tea Tribes’ (Adivasis) — were promised ST status in 2015–16 but are only now being enlisted, just ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The GoM report, tabled in the Assembly on 29 November, proposes creation of a distinct “ST (Valley)” category for the six communities, granting them separate reservation quotas in state government jobs and educational institutions.

Assam’s existing ST quota is split between ST (Plains) at 10 per cent and ST (Hills) at 5 per cent. While these quotas will remain protected, the inclusion of the six communities will push Assam’s tribal population to nearly 40 per cent, significantly reshaping the reservation landscape.

This recommendation has ignited fierce opposition from the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), which represents 14 recognised tribal communities, including Bodo, Karbi, Miri, Rabha and Kachari. The CCTOA sees the move as a dilution of hard-won rights, threatening political representation and cultural autonomy.

“The GoM recommendations will dilute the very basis of setting up autonomous councils to protect tribal culture, language and customs,” said a senior Bodo leader, highlighting anxieties that tribal identities and privileges could be eroded if the new groups enter the ST fold.

Dissatisfaction over granting ST status to these communities boiled over in Bodoland Territorial Region on 29 November — a day before the report of the GoM was tabled — when thousands of students marched from Bodoland University to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar. The massive rally started peacefully, but on the way back from the BTC Secretariat, it turned violent.