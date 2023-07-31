Congress leadership to meet K'taka Ministers to strategise for LS polls

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the Congress leadership has decided to meet ministers and senior leaders of the party from the state on August 2 in New Delhi, to strategise on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting gains significance amid brewing discontent within the ruling party, with as many as 30 legislators reportedly having written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and functioning of certain ministers.

"Yes, we have a political agenda, we have to finalise the plan of action for the Parliament (election), and how to go ahead with the Parliament (election). I want to fix the responsibility for all the leaders for the Parliament election and ticket (distribution) process," Shivakumar said in response to a question on state leaders going to Delhi for a meeting on August 2.