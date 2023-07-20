Congress lodges complaint against actor Vinayakan for remarks on Oommen Chandy

Congress in Kerala has registered a complaint against actor Vinayakan for his curt remarks on two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died on Tuesday.

Vinayakan, who time and again courts controversy, this time drew flak over a video in which he is seen asking ‘Who is Oommen Chandy and why is the media giving so much coverage.”

Since the death of Chandy in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning till now, nearly a dozen TV channels in Kerala has had no other news, other than Chandy’s death.