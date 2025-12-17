Congress MPs protest in Parliament after court rejects ED case in National Herald matter

Senior leaders and Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress on Wednesday staged a protest within the Parliament House complex, a day after a Delhi court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering complaint in the National Herald case involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Carrying placards and a banner reading “Satyamev Jayate, Truth Prevails”, the protesting MPs gathered near the steps of the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises. They raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led government, alleging political vendetta and demanding an apology from the Centre for what they described as the misuse of central agencies.

Congress MPs said the court’s decision reaffirmed their long-held stand that the case lacked legal merit. They accused the government of weaponising the Enforcement Directorate to target Opposition leaders, asserting that the ruling demonstrated that “truth had ultimately prevailed”.