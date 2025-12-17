Modi, Amit Shah must resign, says Congress after Delhi court throws out ED case against National Herald

A day after a Delhi court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint in the National Herald-Young Indian case—terming it unmaintainable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)—the Congress on Wednesday, 17 December, launched a full-scale political offensive, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the court’s ruling was “a slap in the face of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.” He added that the two leaders should resign and publicly commit to ending the harassment of political opponents through central agencies.