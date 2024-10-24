UP by-polls: No Congress candidates, party will support INDIA bloc nominees

On 24 October, Thursday, the Congress announced it would not field candidates in the nine assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh and would support the INDIA bloc nominees from other parties, asserting that the prevailing political situation demands prioritising efforts to protect the Constitution over party interests.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi along with the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande said party workers and leaders would unconditionally work to ensure the victory of Samajwadi Party candidates or that of other INDIA bloc parties.

"The manner in which political and social tensions are rising in UP and in the country and keeping in mind the objectives with which the INDIA bloc was created, on that basis, the question is not about strengthening organisation or forwarding party interests but to save the Constitution and to strengthen mutual harmony," Pande said.

Keeping this in mind, on the suggestions of UP Congress leaders, the party has decided not to field its candidates but strongly work for the victory of the INDIA bloc nominees, he said.

"We have to ensure the defeat of the BJP nominees so that it has a positive impact on the Assembly polls in 2027," Pande asserted.

Pande said recently, under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, 'Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Sammelan' were organised in all the 10 Assembly constituencies where by-polls are due.

"If the BJP is not stopped today, then the Constitution, brotherhood and mutual harmony will weaken in the times to come," he alleged.