Congress party, Karnataka govt stand firm behind Siddaramaiah: Shivakumar

Deputy chief minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar declared on Saturday, 17 August, that the party and the state government stand firmly behind chief minister Siddaramaiah asserting that there is no question of his resignation.

Shivakumar made these comments during a press conference with cabinet colleagues at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday regarding the Governor’s nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

"A conspiracy is underway to destabilise the government by misusing the governor's office and trapping CM Siddaramaiah in false cases. The entire Congress party and the government stand firmly behind Siddaramaiah. There is no question of his resignation," declared Dy CM Shivakumar.

“Siddaramaiah is our chief minister and will continue as chief minister. Our chief minister will not succumb to any pressure. He will continue in his role, and together we will continue to serve the people of the state,” the deputy CM asserted.

“Not just the Congress party, but the entire INDIA bloc will stand with our chief minister. False cases have been created against him. Therefore, we will continue our fight within the legal framework and politically among the people,” he said.

“We will fight against the BJP’s attempt to turn the governor's office into a BJP office. We must protect democracy and the Constitution. The permission for investigation against the chief minister is unconstitutional. We respect the law and trust that the judicial system will not allow injustice. We are prepared for a legal battle,” he added.