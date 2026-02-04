Congress questions commerce minister’s press conference amid Parliament session

A brief procedural standoff unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a Congress member objected to the commerce minister addressing the media on the India–US trade agreement while Parliament was in session.

Raising a point of order during Zero Hour, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s decision to hold a press conference outside Parliament on Tuesday, arguing that long-standing parliamentary convention bars ministers from discussing policy matters publicly when the House is sitting.

“The House functions on rules and traditions,” Tiwari said, citing Rule 258, and added that such issues should first be addressed on the floor of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, rejected the objection, noting that the minister was scheduled to make a formal statement on the trade deal in the House later the same day. “The minister is going to make a statement today and therefore there is no point of order,” he ruled.