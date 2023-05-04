Congress slams govt after protesting wrestlers allege manhandling by cops

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP-run central government over a scuffle between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show "sensitivity" by visiting the grapplers at their protest site.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. "Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," he said. "'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players in which they are seen accusing the police of beating them up.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged a video of wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.