Congress slams govt for not filling up vacancies in its departments

The Congress targeted the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday for not filling up vacancies in central government departments, saying they have doubled to 30 lakh ever since it assumed power in 2014.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the Narendra Modi government of being "anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-backward and anti-economically weaker sections" and said that is why it is not filling up those vacancies.

He shared a chart of the percentage of vacancies as compared to the number of sanctioned posts in the central government and said it has doubled from 11.57 in 2014 to 24.3 in 2022.