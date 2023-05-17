Congress slams govt over fall in LIC's market capitalisation

"There is only one reason for this steep fall Modani. In the process, lakhs and lakhs of policyholders have taken a serious hit," Ramesh said and tagged a screenshot of a media report which claimed that LIC share has wiped out Rs 1.9 lakh crore since listing.



The Congress has been attacking the government over the fall in the value of LIC's holdings in the Adani Group and had asked who "forced" this pillar of India's financial system to take such a "risky exposure" to the conglomerate.



The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.